Lord Leycester Hospital: Tile plan to help medieval site's revamp
The public has been invited to help preserve a medieval site in Warwickshire.
People are being asked to sponsor and sign their names on tiles which will replace the roof of the Great Hall of Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.
The restoration will cost about £4.5m and will include a new visitor centre.
Heidi Meyer, of the premises, said it was special because it was "quite unchanged" from when it was built in the 1380s.
"It's really authentic, and this is why architecturally, it is one of the most important medieval buildings, not just in the Midlands or England, but actually in Europe," said Dr Meyer, the 33rd Master of the Lord Leycester and first woman in the role.
The hospital received a £1.42m National Lottery grant to go towards the restoration project which will enable its treasures to go on display, such as a custom-built chair made for King James I when he visited Warwick in 1617.
The buildings are known for housing former soldiers, known as the Brethren. Rules laid down by Robert Dudley, an earl of the town, initially put emphasis on the premises providing homes for Elizabethan soldiers who had been wounded in war.
Six ex-service personnel currently live in apartments at the site.
Retired Irish guard Ken Browne said: "We've got navy guys here, army guys and we've got air force.
"We all take the mickey out of each other but it is good fun, good banter and we keep each other alive".
Mr Browne added it was great to be with others rather than "sitting on our own in a flat being miserable".
Lord Leycester Hospital is also part of life in the town and serves as a popular function venue.
The revamped site is expected to open to the public this summer.
