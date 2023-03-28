Woman charged after man hurt in Warwick knife attack
A woman has been charged after a man was found with stab wounds in his stomach.
The man was found near the junction of Arden Close and Spinney Hill in Warwick at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
A member of the public took him to hospital. His injuries left him in a "serious but stable" condition, Warwickshire Police said.
The woman, aged 42 and from Dagenham, was charged with wounding with intent and remanded in custody.
She is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
