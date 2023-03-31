Delays warning as M6 near Coventry shuts for resurfacing
- Published
Motorists travelling through the Midlands have been warned to expect delays as a section of the M6 motorway closes.
The southbound carriageway between the junction 4 entry slip road, near Coleshill, to the Corley Services entry slip road will shut from 20:00 BST on Friday.
It is set to reopen at 06:00 on Monday.
The closure is to allow for resurfacing work, with traffic detection loops, markings and studs being reinstalled.
Traffic will be diverted southbound on the A446 to the A45 and A46 around Coventry to re-join the M6 at junction 2, near Ansty, National Highways says.
The M6 toll from the M42 junction 7 southbound and M6 Toll diverge to J3a will also be shut. Traffic will continue southbound on the M42 to junction 6 then head eastbound on the A45 and A46 around Coventry to re-enter the M6 at junction 2.
The M42 junction J7a exit slip road to the southbound M6 will additionally be affected and drivers will be advised to divert eastbound on the A45 and A46 to join the M6 southbound at junction 2.