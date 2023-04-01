Nadhim Zahawi re-selected as Stratford-upon-Avon candidate
Nadhim Zahawi has been reselected as the Conservative candidate for Stratford-upon-Avon after being sacked as Tory Party chairman in January.
The executive council of the town's Conservative association met on Friday evening where they confirmed they had re-adopted Mr Zahawi.
He was first elected as MP for Stratford-upon-Avon in 2010.
The MP was embroiled in a row over his tax affairs as chancellor which led to his sacking.
Mr Zahawi has previously insisted that he acted properly, and that his tax error was "careless and not deliberate".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Zahawi had committed a serious breach of the ministerial code after he had failed to disclose that HMRC was investigating his tax affairs.
An inquiry by the prime minister's ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, said his conduct fell below the high standards expected.
Mr Zahawi reached a settlement with the tax authority in August 2022 when he was chancellor which should have been declared, his report said.
Confirming Mr Zahawi will stand as the Tory candidate in Stratford-upon-Avon at the next general election the association said: "We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency."