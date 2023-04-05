Almost 40,000 trees planted in Coventry to mark Jubilee
Almost 40,000 trees have been planted in Coventry to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Launched in May 2021, the scheme was extended when Queen Elizabeth II died.
"I know that the Royal Family has been touched by the warmth shown by all those who have participated in the planting of the Queen's Green Canopy," said Sir John Crabtree, Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands.
Coventry will also have a specimen tree to mark King Charles' coronation.
A total of 38,300 trees were planted in the city over the past 18 months, including fruit trees and hedging.
"I want to thank the thousands of volunteers of all ages who have shown such remarkable support for this great initiative and who have turned out in their droves in both good and bad weather to mark Her Majesty's great achievements and commitment to service," said Sir John.
"The Queen's Green Canopy has not only been a celebration of the late Queen's service to the nation but has further raised the important role of trees in the urban environment and has created an ambition that will continue in the years to come."
In the wider West Midlands, more than 150,000 trees were planted including 36,000 in Wolverhampton and 13,000 in Birmingham.
King Charles has also offered his "heartfelt thanks" to people who planted trees.
