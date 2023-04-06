Smethwick and Stratford-upon-Avon roads get Safer Roads Fund cash
Two A-roads in the West Midlands are set to benefit from new safety funding.
The A439 in Stratford-upon-Avon and the A4030 in Smethwick are among 27 new schemes across England.
The Department for Transport said £47.5m national investment would aim to prevent more than 750 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper, said this was "the first crucial step to ensure local councils have the support they need to keep everyone safe".
He added the Safer Roads Fund cash would also help to reduce congestion and emissions.
Warwickshire County Council has received £1.32m and Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council has received £750k.
Both councils have been approached for more details on what improvements will be made to the roads.
Dr Suzy Charman, Executive Director of the Road Safety Foundation, said there were a range of measures that could be introduced to either prevent collisions in the first instance, or ensure they were less likely to result in deaths.
They include measures such clearing roadsides, introducing cross-hatch sections to space out vehicles, adding traffic lights, or improving junctions.
