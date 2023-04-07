Hundreds flock to pop up farm in Coventry city centre
- Published
Hundreds of people flocked to Coventry city centre to visit a pop up farm.
As the sun shone on Good Friday, the city was given a countryside transformation to give children an insight into rural life.
Broadgate came alive with pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks and sheep, alongside a range of family-friendly activities.
The two-day event will also be taking place on Saturday.
It was hosted by Coventry City Council and visitors to Broadgate Farmyard were greeted and entertained by Famer Giles, who gave families information about what it was like to run a farm.
Families also had the chance to take part in egg painting and seed bomb workshops.
A range of tractors from the Coventry Transport Museum were also on display.
Councillor Abdul Khan, deputy council leader, said: "All entertainment and activities at the event are free which we hope means more families in the city have the opportunity to enjoy some festive activity during the Easter holiday."