Man supports junior doctors strike despite postponed op
- Published
A man whose prostate operation was called off due to junior doctors' strike action had been waiting three years for the treatment.
Jonathan Sheward, 58, from Canley, Coventry was notified six days ago his surgery at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire was cancelled.
The treatment was first put on hold during the Covid pandemic, then again due to a perforated bowel.
He said he supported the strike after seeing how hard staff work.
A hospital stay in 2020 made him realise "it was hell" for them, he said.
An estimated quarter of a million appointments and operations could be called off during the junior doctors four-day walkout, which started on Monday.
The British Medical Association is asking for a 35% pay rise, but the government says the request is unreasonable.
Mr Sheward's medical problems began at the start of 2020 with an enlarged prostate. Surgery was planned for five to six months later but the Covid pandemic hit.
"In the early stages of lockdown, in May 2020, I actually then had to go in and have emergency bowel surgery." he said.
He then waited 17 months for a follow-up operation.
He said he had expected his latest round of surgery to be delayed and is keen to see a resolution between both sides.
Despite experiencing "down days" over the repeated delay he said on the whole he supported the strike.
"The frustrating bit is not seeing the talks starting or go ahead properly," he added. "I just want it finishing".
He is hopeful he will get a surgery date next week.
