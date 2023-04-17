Police investigate rapes of two teenagers in Nuneaton
- Published
Police are investigating the rapes of two teenagers in Nuneaton.
Warwickshire Police said the two girls, aged 14 and 15, had been approached by two men outside a McDonald's in Queens Road at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.
The force said one of the girls had then been raped by a man in Riversley Park sometime between 19:00 and 20:00.
The second was raped between 19:00 and 22:00 by another man in Jubilee Park. No arrests have yet been made and police remain at the two scenes.
Extra patrols in the area have been promised by the force.
'Great concern'
Det Insp Paul Sartoris said: "These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims."
He said he recognised the attacks "will cause great concern in the community".
The first man is described as white, about 5ft 5in (1.6m) tall, of skinny build, with tanned skin, straight black hair and some facial hair - but not a full beard.
He was wearing dark clothing and diamond stud earrings.
The second suspect is described as being of similar height and build, but with pale skin and short black curly hair.
The force said he was believed to be wearing a black puffa coat, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
