Art returned after Coventry City of Culture auction mistake
- Published
An artist has reclaimed pieces of his artwork after they were incorrectly listed for auction by administrators.
More than 400 items are being sold to try and cover debts after Coventry City of Culture Trust went into administration.
Ian Cook said he'd been left "shocked and surprised" to discover his work in the sale.
The gift items had been provided to the city of culture team on a "sale or return" basis, he said.
The artist produces car-themed work under company name POPBANGCOLOUR, and was alerted to the auction of his goods last week.
The mugs, t-shirts and posters featuring his art had been for sale in the official shop during the city of culture year "and what didn't sell should have been returned to me," he said.
"I wasn't aware of where those items were until it was pointed out to me they were part of two lots on the auction site," he added.
Coventry held the title of city of culture in 2021. The trust entered administration in February meaning a three-year legacy programme could not go ahead.
Both the National Audit Office and Charity Commission have launched investigations into the trust's finances, and administrators are conducting their own inquiry.
Creditors include Coventry City Council which is owed £1.6m and the Assembly Festival Group, which is owed nearly £1.5m.
Other items on the online auction website include laptops, computer monitors and fridges along with merchandise from digital gallery the Reel Store.
Mr Cook contacted the administrators and provided them with proof of his ownership.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk