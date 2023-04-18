Group sought over Coventry Cathedral statue vandalism
CCTV images have been released of a group police would like to speak to in connection with the vandalism of a statue outside a cathedral.
St Michael's Victory Over the Devil, displayed outside Coventry Cathedral, was deliberately stained last week, police said.
West Midlands Police is appealing to the public in the hope of identifying the six men.
The bronze statue symbolises the triumph of good over evil.
"New footage has been obtained of men we think might have information which could help our investigation," said the force.
The bronze by Sir Jacob Epstein was mounted on the side of the rebuilt cathedral in 1958.
