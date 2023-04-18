Five men face trial over Coventry hit-and-run murder
Five men have gone on trial accused of the murder of a man in a hit-and-run, and the attempted murder of three others.
Andrew Flamson, 40, was struck by a car on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July and died in hospital three days later.
Warwick Crown Court heard the accused deliberately drove into Mr Flamson, his friend Damien Corbett, two teenagers and a dog following an argument over money owed for cannabis.
The defendants deny all charges.
Ashley Donaldson, 24 from Birmingham, was driving a silver Ford Mondeo that struck Mr Flamson shortly before 23:00 BST, the court heard.
Passengers Carlton Rollason, 27, Callum Ayre, 19, Samuel Henneberry, 62, and Carl Tomlinson, 52, all from Coventry, are also alleged to have intended to kill or cause serious physical harm to each of the group.
Mr Corbett suffered life-changing injuries in the incident, including a fractured skull and brain trauma, the court heard.
It was "a matter of luck" the two boys escaped with relatively minor injuries, said prosecutor Mr Sandhu.
Mr Flamson's dog Zippy was dragged under the vehicle and put to sleep two days later.
"The defendants left Zippy, Andrew Flamson and Damien Corbett for dead," said Mr Sandhu.
Jurors heard Mr Flamson left his flat on Spon Street with his group about 22:40 GMT to walk the dog.
About eight minutes later, they arrived outside Mr Henneberry's property on Westminster Road, where the defendants were gathered.
The prosecution said tension had existed between Mr Flamson, a cannabis dealer, and Mr Hennessy for months over up to £400 owed by a family member.
"That route to Westminster Road is likely to be deliberate one, so that Andrew Flamson could visit Samuel Henneberry," said Mr Sandhu.
A heated argument ensued during which it was suggested Mr Flamson removed something from a bag and threw it towards the house, the court heard.
Shortly afterwards, Mr Flamson's group fled on foot in the direction of Grosvenor Road and were pursued moments afterwards by the defendants in the car, who had armed themselves with weapons including a baseball bat and wooden pole, jurors were told.
Mr Donaldson dimmed his car's headlights, ignored no entry signs and cones at the junction of Ringway Queens and Grosvenor Road and drove into the victims, the prosecution alleged.
"Each of the defendants got into that car with the shared aim of using serious violence against Andrew Flamson's group," Mr Sandhu told the court.
The prosecution case continues on Wednesday.
