Two teenagers arrested after girls raped in Nuneaton
Two boys, both aged 15, have been arrested after two girls were raped in Nuneaton town centre, police have said.
The victim, aged 14 and 15, were reportedly approached by two teenagers outside McDonald's, Queens Road, on Saturday at about 19:00 BST.
Warwickshire Police said one of the girls was raped in Riversley Park within the following hour.
The second girl was raped between 19:00 and 22:00 in Jubilee Park.
Both suspects have been arrested on suspicion of rape of a female child under 16 and remain in police custody.
