Coventry woman gives away wedding dress to budgeting brides
- Published
A woman has offered her wedding dress for free to other brides on a budget.
Gemma Button, 38, who got married last Friday, said she would rather see the gown reused then sitting in a wardrobe.
"I understand the situation of wanting a really nice dress and not having thousands of pounds to buy the perfect [one]," she said.
The mum-of-six from Tile Hill, Coventry, said about 15 women had got in touch to express interest after hundreds saw her post on social media.
"I think I'll be happy knowing that it's going to someone that's actually going to make use of it rather than just sitting in my wardrobe collecting dust," she added.
Mrs Button, who married her partner Thomas in front of family and close friends at Cheylesmore Manor, bought the unworn dress for £90 on Facebook from a bride whose wedding had been cancelled.
"We were really struggling ourselves for money," she said, adding her partner was unable to work due to ill health.
"We manage - you just make do with what you've got. The kids never go without and we just make sure they've got everything they need," she added.
The newly-wed described the size-10 white frock as fitted, embellished with crystal gems, with a corset back and long train.
It needed a dry clean but was otherwise in "lovely condition", she added.
"It's every bride's dream to have the perfect dress," she said. "[On the day] I felt amazing, absolutely amazing - I probably haven't felt that way in a very long time."
After Mrs Button shared the offer on Spotted Coventry's Facebook page, hundreds of social media users applauded her generosity.
"What a beautiful gift to someone. This is how the world should be," wrote one.
"What a lovely thing to do, can I just say [you're] a lovely kind person. Your dress and you are stunning," said another.
It had been "hard to keep up" with the number of messages and comments, Mrs Button admitted, but she was keen to make sure the dress went to the right person.
"A few have messaged to say they're getting married in a few months and haven't got money for the dress," she said. "I want them to be genuine... the worry is people just taking it to sell on."
"There is one lady that I'm just waiting to get back to me, she's asked if she can come and try it on," she added.
The new Mr and Mrs Button hope to go away for a short honeymoon when they can find the funds.
