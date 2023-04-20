Boy in knife arrest after Kineton High School lockdown incident
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife onto school premises, sending it into lockdown.
Pupils at Kineton High School were kept inside on Wednesday morning and police called following reports three suspicious youths had been spotted entering the school grounds.
A search was carried out and a bag containing a knife was found, police said.
A 15-year-old from Southam was arrested at his home on Wednesday evening.
The teenager was detained on suspicion of possession of a blade and later released on bail while inquiries continue, said Warwickshire Police.
The force described the incident, which happened shortly after 10:15 BST on Banbury Road, Kineton, as "concerning".
Ch Insp Faz Chishty said it was believed to be part of an "ongoing dispute involving two pupils at the school," and there was no risk to the wider public.
"We understand the concern this has caused amongst pupils at the school and their parents and we will have officers at the school for the next couple of days to provide reassurance," he added.
