Vaisakhi: Thousands turn out for Coventry parade
About 10,000 people have taken part in a parade to mark Vaisakhi in Coventry.
Vaisakhi is a spring festival which celebrates the founding of the Sikh community, marked with colourful processions around the world.
Volunteer Ranbir Singh said Coventry's celebration started with donations of £501 to five local charities.
Led by five colourful floats, the procession, known as Nagar Kirtan, started at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash at 10:00 BST.
It then moved through the city, along Howard Street, Stoney Stanton Road, Cross Road and Foleshill Road before returning to the Gurdwara at about 14:30.
"What's been a really pleasant surprise is how many people come out of their houses and say they've really been looking forward to it," Mr Singh said.
"It's a great event for everybody. It's just amazing to see people turning up and volunteering."
There were also hymns sung and Mr Singh said the parade was "quite a spectacle".
One of the organisers, Hardeep Bains, said the event was "very colourful and joyous".
"There's also people who provide free food and drinks during the event, not just to the people taking part in the procession but to anybody who would like to have something."
The charities chosen to receive donations include Acorn Children's Hospice, Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind and the Ambulance Staff Charity.
