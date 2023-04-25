Thousands raised for teenagers killed in Shipston-on-Stour crash
- Published
Thousands of pounds have been raised following the deaths of three teenagers in a car crash.
The Chipping Campden School students had been travelling home together when the collision happened in Shipston-on-Stour on Friday afternoon.
Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital a short time later. Frank Wormald, 16, died on Sunday. A fourth boy is in hospital.
Nearly £30,000 had been donated hours after the fundraiser launched.
The fourth person in the car, Edward Spencer, 17, remains in a stable condition, Warwickshire police have said.
The online fundraiser has been launched by a friend and former student at the Gloucestershire school the teenagers attended. Classmates plan to run the Oxford Half Marathon on 15 October in honour of the crash victims.
Proceeds from the charity challenge will be donated to the Midland Air Ambulance service.
The fundraiser said: "Us three teenagers will do everything we can to help this service save as many lives as possible so close communities like ours don't have to suffer with loss."
In a letter to parents, school principal John Sanderson said the school flag would fly at half mast.
"There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel," he said.
The four teenagers had been travelling home from school in a Ford Fiesta when they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 on the B4035 Campden Road at about 16:10 BST.
The occupants of the Fiat 500, a woman and two children, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
They remain in hospital in a stable condition, Warwickshire Police added.
Officers said they were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry into the cause of the crash and urged witnesses to come forward.
"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority," said Insp Michael Huntley.
