Rugby crews placed 'in danger' clearing roadside litter
Refuse workers who collect litter discarded by motorists are being put "in danger", says a council.
Crews cleared four and a half tonnes of waste over four consecutive nights from the A46 in Rugby.
Stretches of the carriageway were closed and other litter and dog-bin collections postponed for the work.
"All for the sake of motorists who find it easier to throw rubbish out of a window," said Claire Preston from Rugby Borough Council.
Culprits contributed to a building "mountain" of roadside rubbish, the chief officer for operations and traded services said, which was, "damaging our environment, draining our resources and putting our crews which pick up the litter in danger".
The majority of waste cleared was takeaway cups, drink cans and food packaging, the council added.
