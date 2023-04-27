Eight Coventry City FC fans celebrated in portraits
Eight "exceptional" Coventry City fans have been painted by local artists to celebrate their work in the community.
The football club and Coventry Building Society teamed up to ask for nominations of people who made the Sky Blues community better.
Chosen fans have been matched with local portrait artists to bring their stories to life, with one to appear on Saturday's matchday programme.
Ricky Hill, one of the eight, said he was "blown away" by the artwork.
When the portrait was revealed to him on BBC CWR, Mr Hill became emotional, describing it as "like looking in the mirror".
"The reason that I'm getting so upset is because its got my wife's name on it and our wedding day. It's got my son's birth on it, that's just unbelievable".
The lifelong fan, who wore a CCFC top under his shirt when he got married, recently lost his wife.
A dedicated Zoë's Place Baby Hospice volunteer, Mr Hill was nominated by a former co-worker to "cheer him up".
Karen Gould, the artist who painted him, said "kindness shone through in his eyes".
All eight fans and artists have been invited to a pre-match celebration in a hospitality suite at Coventry Building Society Arena, where their portraits will be displayed ahead of Saturday's home game against Birmingham City.
Another of the subjects, Charlie, seven, who was nominated by his parents after raising more than £800 for University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, told BBC CWR he was looking forward to sitting in the "VIP seats".
Patricia Raybould, who runs the family zone at home games, said she was surprised to have been nominated, but described the strong bond between fans.
"I've got so many friends that I wouldn't have if I didn't have football," she added.
Sharon Brankin, who has Addison's disease, a rare disorder of the adrenal glands, was selected for helping disabled supporters and crocheting CCFC blankets for an air ambulance charity.
Another chosen supporter, Lloyd Neal, hosts a yearly "fans awards" party and was the "glue which holds together" block two, said his nominator.
The three other shortlisted fans, Chris Deacon, Richard Warren and Sunny Braitch, were all praised for their charity work.
Coventry Building Society said it had been inundated with nominations and picked fans who had gone out of their way to help others.
Jon Badger, head of sponsorship, said: "It's been a hugely uplifting journey, allowing us to shine a light on the incredible work that goes on in our community. We couldn't be prouder of the final portraits."
The artworks will also be shown on digital screens at the ground on Saturday, with one chosen to appear on the front of the match-day programme.
Nominees will be able to take their portraits home after the game.
