Cosplay enthusiasts sought for RSC apprenticeships
- Published
The Royal Shakespeare Company is seeking fresh talent to join its costume department including cosplay enthusiasts.
It wants people who love clothes or dressing up for two apprenticeships in the Stratford-upon-Avon workshop.
Alistair McArthur, head of costume, said there were few paths available to people interested in making accessories or props for the stage.
"We need to find those milliners, those costume prop-makers of the future."
There are two roles available, one in costume-making and the other creating accessories.
Mr McArthur said he welcomed applications from people passionate about creating cosplay costumes of favourite characters from films, computer games and comics.
"Cosplay is really exciting because people have to really think on their own two feet, they're working with different materials," he said.
"For us it's about the imagination. It's about the passion that drives them, their flexibility, their initiative."
More unusual items required by the company's world-renowned productions included crowns which disintegrated on stage and dog tails that wagged, Mr McArthur said.
"Within the costume props and millinery there's a huge amount of problem solving," he explained.
Claire Spooner, head of millinery and jewellery, said there was a wide array of equipment, such as hat blocks, for the new joiners to start practising on.
"There's a wealth of knowledge in this department which we're really passionate about sharing with people who are interested in taking this route," she said.
"It's all here and we're so excited to be doing an apprenticeship."
The RSC's workshop is the largest in-house costume-making department of any British theatre.
The apprentices, who must be over 18 and not have a degree, will progress toward a level 3 garment maker qualification.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk