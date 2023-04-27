Shipston-on-Stour: Bereaved families 'utterly devastated' by crash
The families of three teenagers who were killed in a crash as they drove home from school have paid tribute.
Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda "Tilly" Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, were among seven people injured in Warwickshire on 21 April.
The Chipping Campden School students died after the two-car collision near Shipston-on-Stour at about 16:10 BST.
Harry's family said they were "broken" by their loss and Tilly's family said they were "utterly devastated".
"Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever," Harry's family said in a statement.
"He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.
"He will live on in everyone's hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."
Tilly was described as "a beautiful girl" by her family, who they said "made us so happy".
"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly.
"We are blessed to have had you in our lives."
A fourth teenager, 17-year-old Edward Spencer, was also travelling in the Ford Fiesta with Harry, Tilly and Frank and is said to be in a stable condition.
A woman and two children who were travelling in the other car involved, a Fiat 500, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on the B4035 Campden Road.
A flag at the teenagers' school in Gloucestershire has been flying at half mast and principal John Sanderson said their deaths were felt "profoundly".
Warwickshire Police has asked that any floral tributes be left at the college due to safety concerns.
The force said detectives were investigating to "piece together the circumstances of the collision" and that specially trained officers continued to support the victims' families.
