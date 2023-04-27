Police name man found dead in Nuneaton
A man found dead at a property in Nuneaton has been named by police.
John Hackett, 33, was found dead at an address on Camp Hill Road at about 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
Three 15-year-olds - a girl and two boys - were subsequently arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.
Warwickshire Police said Mr Hackett's family was being supported by officers and there would be an increased police presence in the area.
On Wednesday, the force said Mr Hackett's death was possibly linked to an earlier altercation at a nearby park on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson said detectives were aware of footage being shared on social media and urged people not to share it.
"We recognise this is a concerning incident - which we are treating as isolated - and would like to reassure the local community that a full investigation is underway," said Det Insp Collette O'Keefe.
"A number of inquiries are currently ongoing, and we would continue to ask anyone who may have any information about John's death to please get in touch as soon possible."
The force said a post-mortem examination to establish Mr Hackett's cause of death would take place in due course.
