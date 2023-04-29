Leamington rider's Everest climb subject of new film
- Published
A rider with cerebral palsy, whose Everest base camp climb on horseback is the subject of a new film, says the experience changed his life.
Max Stainton, from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, made the climb to 5,500m (18,000ft) in April 2018 and raised more than £60,000 for charity.
His journey was documented for the film My Everest, released on Friday, and he said it was a gruelling experience.
"There was a lot of pain but triumph at the end," he said.
"I decided to stop defining myself as against what society wanted me to do and just find inner peace, find peace with my family so it has changed me a lot for sure."
The trek took eight days and he said the highlight was when they arrived at base camp but there were low points.
He said one of those low points was a "horrific day when I got kicked by a horse three or four times and ended up walking for most of the day".
"I was in such pain, I did not care about defying expectations or breaking stereotypes," he said.
He carried out the trek with friends and family and the money raised went to Riding for the Disabled charity for a new training centre.
Mr Stainton has been involved with the organisation since he was five.
"I set out originally to defy expectations," he said.
"One of my expectations was to defy society's expectations and the end of the movie is really about turning that on its head and asking the question of society if we should be setting those expectations?"
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk