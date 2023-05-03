Coventry woman dreams up clothing line for diabetics
- Published
A PhD student hopes her research will lead to a clothing range for young women with Type 1 diabetes.
Rachael Hughson-Gill, 25, has been collaborating with fashion-design students at Coventry University on ideas to improve the confidence of those with the condition.
The researcher found, speaking to female diabetics aged 18 to 25, that body image was their primary concern.
"They want to look, feel and be treated like everyone else," she said.
Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition, where the body's immune system attacks and destroys cells that produce insulin.
Ms Hughson-Gill intends her research project to provide a set of recommendations or "toolkit" for clothing designers.
"The driving principle is it's led by young women with diabetes and what they want and need," she said.
The PhD student interviewed 16 young women who told her day-to-day management of the condition had led to a heightened body awareness.
"Wearable technology, bruising and weight fluctuations can change how their bodies look and the clothes they choose to wear" she said.
Her design group came up with ideas such as garments that changed colour depending on glucose levels.
The project, supported by Devices for Dignity, provided "valuable insights" to challenges presented by type 1 diabetes, said Louise Moody, professor for Health Design and Human Factors.
"Rachael and her team of co-designers have produced ... innovative solutions to improve understanding of how design can enhance body image and help people better manage this serious condition," Ms Moody added.