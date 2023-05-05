Lib Dems win Stratford-on-Avon council from Conservatives
The Conservatives have lost power at Stratford-on-Avon council and it is now the first time any other party has been in majority control.
All 41 seats were up for election and the Lib Dems convincingly came though with a 15-seat gain.
That compared with the Conservatives who not only lost their majority but dropped 14 of their seats.
On the doorstep, campaigners said issues around the town's Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi came up repeatedly.
He was sacked as Tory party chairman after an investigation found there had been a "serious breach of the ministerial code" when he failed to disclose an HMRC investigation into his tax affairs.
The council was established in 1989, through the merger of Stratford County and Stratford Borough councils.
