Never-ending Coventry cancan a 'love letter' to Eurovision

A woman dancing in front of a green screenLudic Rooms
More than 150 people have so far taken part in the project, said Ludic Rooms
By Susie Rack
BBC News, West Midlands

A never-ending digital cancan in Coventry is a "love letter" to Eurovision and Ukraine, say organisers.

Footage of residents dancing in front of green screens, including Ukrainians in national dress, has been gathered by arts organisation Ludic Rooms.

The looped moments of "silliness" can be viewed online and on a big screen in the city's Millennium Square.

"It's all about being community-minded and sending some solidarity," said director Dom Breadmore.

Ludic Rooms
Organisers visited community venues in Earlsdon, Canley, Foleshill and the city centre to film dancers

Ludic Rooms has been working with Coventry's Ukrainian Community Centre on the project, funded by a National Lottery award.

"[It's] sometimes a little bit daft but ultimately about togetherness and bringing people from all walks of life to do something and have that together moment," Mr Breadmore added.

Ludic Rooms co-director Dom Breadmore said the project was a joyous "love letter" of celebration

The project has toured community venues in Foleshill, Canley and Earlsdon, with more than 150 participants holding placards displaying messages of optimism and solidarity, such as "life's great, don't weaken".

Shoppers in the Lower Precinct centre are being asked to take part from 11:00 BST to 15:00 on Saturday.

