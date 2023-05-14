Sky Blues fans buy season ticket for arena drummer
- Published
Coventry City fans have clubbed together to buy a new season ticket for a stadium drummer who "gets the crowd going".
Lynden Holtom-Stott beats a drum from his seat in Singer's Corner at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
He said it was "overwhelming" that hundreds of pounds were donated by fans in a matter of hours.
"It's just crazy the support that it gets," he told BBC CWR. "Thank you everyone, [it] means a lot."
Gavin McBride said he was inspired to set up the crowdfunder after Mr Holtom-Stott "transformed" the atmosphere for fans.
"It's crazy - I truly believe he's part of the reason why we've won points that probably we shouldn't have," he said.
"The crowd gets going through him and it creates a party atmosphere at most of the games."
He added: "There's a reason that we're classed as some of the best fans in the Championship. Mostly that's down to him."
Fans raised enough to buy a £500 Premier League package within hours, in the hope that the Sky Blues win promotion.
With donations topping £840, Mr McBride has arranged to meet the drummer to discuss how to spend the remainder.
"Maybe a little initiative to buy tickets for those who can't buy season tickets," he suggested.
Mr Holtom-Stott, who became a father this year, said he "really appreciated" the gesture but could not take full credit for the atmosphere at the arena.
"There's 30,000 other people that are going to be in the ground and help out with it. So I play my part - but everyone else does [too]."
He urged fans to raise the roof as Coventry City take on Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-finals on Sunday.
"Just get behind the lads. Even if we go 1-0 down. We've got a lot to play for, it's over two legs so we've just got to support them as much we can," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk