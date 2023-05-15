Coventry City fan Hoffman joins CBS Arena board
Ex-Coventry City director and Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman has joined the Coventry Building Society Arena operating company board.
He has been named non-executive chairman of the board of the arena which is owned by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group.
The former Newcastle United owner took over the arena on 17 November.
Since Mr Hoffman left Coventry City in 2011, he has been linked with several previous Sky Blues takeover bids.
The club was eventually sold to businessman Doug King in January this year.
In a statement, Mr Hoffman said he was "delighted" to be joining the Coventry Building Society Arena.
"I look forward to working on behalf of Frasers to benefit the community and further strengthen the Arena's relationship with all its partners including the club," he said.
Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gary to the Arena. Gary is a lifelong Sky Blues fan and brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role."
Coventry City recently agreed a new five-year deal to play at the stadium with Frasers, which bought the stadium following the collapse of rugby club Wasps.
The Sky Blues made the Championship play-offs this season and will take on Middlesbrough in Wednesday's semi-final second leg after a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the CBS Arena.
