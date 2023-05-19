Millions to be spent on cycle and walking routes
- Published
More than £20m will be spent on walking and cycling routes across the West Midlands.
Warwickshire County Council will be the local authority to receive the largest share of the money with more than £4m.
The government said more than 20 schemes across the region would benefit from the funding after successful bids.
As well as the funding for individual authorities, £15m will go to the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).
Seven councils, including Birmingham's and Wolverhampton's, work together within the WMCA on region-wide issues such as transport,
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the creation of new routes would mean greater safety for women and children walking to school and more inclusive street designs.
Alongside the environmental benefits, the plans could ease congestion across cities and relieve pressure on the NHS through people exercising more, a DfT spokesperson said.
The authorities receiving the money in the West Midlands are:
- Herefordshire Unitary Authority - £306,000
- Shropshire Unitary Authority - £612,800
- Staffordshire County Council - £669,087
- Stoke-on-Trent Unitary Authority - £509,320
- Telford and Wrekin Unitary Authority - £1,895,772
- Warwickshire County Council - £4,761,000
- West Midlands Combined Authority - £12,608,201
