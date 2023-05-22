New slip road opens following major roadworks in Coventry
A new slip road has opened in Coventry as major roadworks begin to come to an end following delays.
The road, off the ring road toward the Butts in the city centre, opened to drivers on Monday morning.
Works at the Butts and Spon End, including 24-hour lights and lane closures, were set to finish at the end of July, the council added.
The projects had been launched in a bid to avoid a Clean Air Zone and charges being introduced in the city.
The roads in Spon End are being widened in efforts to improve traffic flow and ease congestion, but some traders in the area had said they feared their businesses would not survive due to the delays.
The scheme, originally scheduled to finish in April, aims to reduce air pollution in areas in the city including Holyhead Road, but had been hit with delays due to issues with utilities.
The June end date has been extended to July to allow for further water and gas works by Cadent Gas and Severn Trent Water, a spokesperson for Coventry City Council explained.
"The current completion date is set for the end of July, although phases will be open before then." they added.
"We plan to lay the final surfacing in the Spon End between 3 July and 8 July with the lining and traffic lights completed just after that.
"The work is part of our aim to improve air quality in the city and we would like to thank people for their patience."
