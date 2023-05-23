Leek Wootton protest over ex-police HQ homes plan
People living near Leek Wootton are protesting against plans to build 83 new homes on the site of Warwickshire Police's former headquarters.
The land is owned by Cala Homes and a six-day public inquiry is set to decide whether the project will go ahead.
The developer says it has been working on sustainable plans, however residents have expressed concerns about wildlife habitats being destroyed.
Warwick District Council has been contacted for comment.
Leek Wootton features in the council's plan for new housing, with two planning applications for residential development being submitted.
But as the local authority did not reach a decision within the permitted period, Cala Homes went on to appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.
The government executive agency has agreed a review into proposals for the development of the 35-acre site, starting on 25 July.
Harry Wilson, from the Leek Wootton Focus Group, said: "There are numerous protected species including otters, bats, badgers.
"We've also done a detailed tree and traffic report and submitted them to the council over the last year but have had no reply."
A campaigner added: "This is going to be an ecological disaster - we are going to lose many trees and many hedges and the traffic is going to be a real problem."
Another said: "No one has come along to explain what is going to happen, it's really pretty shabby in my opinion."
A spokesperson for Cala Homes said the developer was working closely with Warwick District Council to create a "sustainable development that will deliver much-needed new homes".
The designs would be in line with "all planning policy including biodiversity net gain", the spokesperson added.
