'I lost my job and became U2's The Edge'
For about 30 years, Steve Richards taught outdoor activities including archery and axe-throwing. But being made redundant and bearing an uncanny resemblance to U2 guitarist The Edge has sent his life in an unexpected direction.
"I work outside so winter time I've always got a beanie-type hat on," said Mr Richards, explaining how he came to be regularly compared to the lead guitarist of one of the world's most successful rock bands.
His goatee beard similar to David "The Edge" Evans and some on-and-off guitar playing led him to send photos to a lookalike agency several years ago.
He was offered a few jobs by the David Beckham lookalike who was in charge, but distance and a hectic work schedule meant it came to nothing.
But that changed when Mr Richards, a married father-of-two from Warwick, was made redundant in December.
"I was in a bit of a state, thinking 'oh my God what am I going to do now?' So over Christmas I had that kind of panic and worry but at the beginning of January I had a change of mindset.
"I thought, 'you know what, I am just going to go with it and see what the universe throws at me'," he said.
He said "literally two or three days later" while at home painting a skirting board, he got a call from the agent about some filming with the actual U2.
"He said 'I've got something you might be interested in - I've just been on the phone to U2's production company and are you free for a week next week?" he recalled.
Mr Richards, who is now allowed to talk about the specifics of the project, said the call led to the "start of this crazy ride".
It involved flying overseas and meeting professional Bono impersonator Pavel Sfera and work more as a double act.
The pair were stunned by each other's resemblance to the U2 stars.
"We just hit it off," said Mr Richards. "He looked at me and I looked at him and we just thought 'this is crazy'."
Mr Sfera, an experienced musician from California, has his own tribute band and had been a stand-in double for Bono on occasions during a 30-year career.
"When Steve and I met, I was floored because I have not seen anyone that compared in any way," he said.
They became friends and stayed in touch and when Mr Sfera was asked to witness and perform at a wedding in Gibraltar, he called Steve.
In April they joined a line-up at The Dublin Castle, in Camden, the venue where Madness made their name in the 1970s.
Mr Richards was impressed by their energy and ideas, but at the same time was "petrified."
"I hadn't played for about five or six years, a long, long time. And then it was like 'by the way, we are doing a gig'." he said.
"So it was a crammed session, I had two weeks to learn five or six songs."
Ahead of the show they walked around together and were asked by a busker to sing a song. The Camden New Journal reported crowds believed "U2 had come to Camden Town".
Mr Richards' first performance was in front of a growing entourage "thinking it was the real thing", with guitar chords on a piece of paper in his pocket. They then did some impromptu gigs in cafes and shops.
His nerves hit again during the sound check in front of a capacity crowd at Dublin Castle, as he prepared to play songs including One and With or Without You.
But Mr Sfera helped him through.
"He commands a crowd so well. So I was kind of lucky that way because I just have to sit in the background - like The Edge does - and just play the music," he said.
"After that gig it was such a relief and an amazing feeling. It was crazy. After that I thought I can do this."
The new duo are hoping for more work together, with Mr Sfera putting his friend in touch with tutors who can help him learn more about the electric guitar and The Edge's sound effects.
The whole experience, Mr Richards said, had helped him face his fears.
"It's kind of still a bit surreal," he said. "Who knows where it's going to go."