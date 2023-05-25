Coventry City issues extra tickets for Wembley final
Extra tickets are being released for Coventry City fans ahead of the club's play-off final clash at Wembley.
The Sky Blues said just over 500 more tickets will go on general sale at noon for fans who have an existing account created before 13 May.
Coventry City will play Luton Town in the Championship play-off, on Saturday.
City were originally allocated 36,237 tickets for the game, and general admission seats sold out on Wednesday.
The extra tickets are being released because players, staff and sponsors, no longer need them or are being seated elsewhere in the stadium.
