Drivers warned of closures at major Nuneaton roundabout
A major roundabout in Nuneaton will be closed for 16 consecutive nights over the summer for resurfacing work.
The A444 Griff Island and its approaches will be closed from 31 July between 20:00 BST and 06:00 BST.
A signed diversion will be in place but access will be open to businesses on St Georges Way via St David's way.
Warwickshire County Council said the road surface will be removed and replaced, which councillor Jan Matecki said was "essential".
She added: "We aim to enhance the road's strength and provide a smoother surface for all road users.
"We appreciate the co-operation and understanding of the community as we work towards maximising safety and improving the road network in Nuneaton."
Parking will be temporarily suspended for 100 metres on both sides of the road of the B4029 New Street and its junction with the B4112 Rugby Road, Bulkington.
