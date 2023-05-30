Jacobean inspiration for new woodland play area
A new woodland play area has been inspired by Coventry's Jacobean history.
The city council has named the spot, in the grounds of Coombe Abbey Park, Hermit's Hollow.
During the reign of James I, his daughter, Princess Elizabeth, was gifted an island in the grounds and she ordered a cottage built there for a widow and her children.
The authority hopes the story of the hermitage will "stir the imagination".
Princess Elizabeth came to live at Coombe Abbey at a time when her father was escaping the gunpowder plot, with there also being schemes to place her on the throne if James I was killed.
Ron Terry, from No Ordinary Hospitality Management, which manages the Coombe Abbey site, said: "From the evidence available, it appears that Elizabeth was a very bright child and enjoyed living here at Coombe and the gardens that had been created."
The wooden play area includes bridges, walkways, ramps, slides and tunnels.
There is also an area for toddlers and a cafe.
