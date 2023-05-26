Trapped hedgehog freed from school fence by fire crews
- Published
A hedgehog got into a p(r)ickle when it got itself trapped in a fence.
The animal had tried to squeeze between bars in a fence at St Edwards's Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Coleshill but became wedged.
School staff contacted fire crews after spotting the animal at lunchtime on Friday.
Firefighters managed to free the hedgehog and transfer it to a box with leaves, the nursery said.
Staff thanked firefighters for helping and the "impromptu" chat crews had with the children. A temporary home is now being sought for the hedgehog.
