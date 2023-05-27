Coventry City: Nerves and excitement as Sky Blues head to Wembley
- Published
Thousands of Coventry City fans are heading to Wembley to cheer on their team as they aim to secure their return to the Premier League.
The Sky Blues take on Luton Town at 16:45 BST in the Championship play-off final.
Dressed in home colours and blue wigs, the Sky Blue army said it was confident of victory.
"Where we've come from, to where we are now, it's just incredible that we're here," said fan Sue Wilson.
Coventry is looking to return to Premier League for first time since the 2000-01 season, whereas Luton last played top flight football between 1991-1992.
Season ticket-holder Louis told BBC CWR he was feeling nervous but he had faith in "wonder maker" manager Mark Robins.
Denise Marshall, waiting with her daughter at Coventry railway station, predicted a 2-1 victory.
She carried a love heart containing her mother's ashes, a lifelong Coventry City fan, who would be "buzzing now", she said.
A message recorded by Sky Blues goalkeeper Ben Wilson greeted passengers waiting for trains.
"Please board the next train safely and move down the carriage to let fellow City fans in," he said.
"Look after each other, make lots of noise. Play up Sky Blues."
About 70 coaches are also heading to the stadium, including about 30 supplied by Coach Leasing, Nuneaton.
Company boss and season ticket-holder Darren Thompson said there would be a carnival atmosphere, with lots of singing on board.
"As soon as we board the coach everyone's in great spirits," he said. "Everybody's loving their football at the moment."
Friends Karen Wilson and Sue Medlock stayed overnight in London and said they had enjoyed "banter" with Luton fans during breakfast at the hotel.
"I got the waitress to give them some extra tissues at breakfast just in case they needed it for after the game," said Ms Wilson.
"I'm sure as the afternoon wears on it's going to get more and more tense, but right now I'm just really excited," added Ms Medlock.
Teddy, who travelled to the capital with his brother, parents and family friend said he was feeling nervous but "very confident" about a Coventry win, predicting a 3-1 victory.
Meanwhile, thousands of Sky Blues fans heading to Wembley on Chiltern Railway services have been warned they could end up stranded after services were over-booked.
The train operation has apologised and said its priority was to keep customers safe.
