Gigafactory uncertainty affecting firms' plans
Businesses at an airport say they are unable to plan for the future as proposals for a car battery factory in Coventry appear to have been rejected.
Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Group is expected to state it has selected a site for a gigafactory in Somerset.
It was hoped part of Coventry Airport would be chosen and outline planning permission was given last year.
The city council hopes another battery manufacturer could still choose to build on the site.
Aerotech has been based at the airport for 25 years, but said recent uncertainty has restricted its growth.
Director Stephen Clark said: "We are now faced with having to try and relocate, which as you can tell with airports becoming fewer and far between, like ourselves here, is almost impossible for us to do."
The outline planning permission for the gigafactory was granted with the hope it would create 6,000 jobs on the site.
The bid to secure such a factory has cost the council £1.6m, but the authority insisted it would not be money wasted.
Labour councillor for St Michael's ward Jim O'Boyle said: "[We need] not just one gigafactory in the country. We need six or seven.
"We are in the running and this is about making sure we've got a sustainable manufacturing industry of motor cars in this country, not today, but for the next 30 or 40 years."
In March Tata Group was reported to be considering either Somerset or Spain for its gigafactory.
The BBC understands Somerset will be confirmed imminently, with significant government support.
