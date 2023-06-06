Complaints upheld against Coventry NHS boss
The chair of Coventry's NHS integrated care system has been found not to have always acted with honesty and integrity in the past by an independent inquiry.
The investigation into Danielle Oum's conduct whilst she was chair at Birmingham and Solihull Mental health trust was published last September.
In all, 16 complaints against her were upheld.
NHS England said it was aware of the investigation and was reviewing whether any further action was appropriate.
The complaints related to Ms Oum's actions in trying to obtain resignations from non-executive directors and the treatment of the complainant, who was based at the Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health Trust, from December 2020.
Serious error of judgement
The report undertaken by Janet King, of JM King Associates, found Ms Oum did not act with compassion or understanding when dealing with the complainant, who was a senior volunteer, and it was not reasonable to block his email account.
A lengthy suspension also had an impact on the individual who was potentially discriminated against based on a disability.
The investigator found that there was also overwhelming evidence to suggest she did not consult with other parties appropriately and this amounted to a serious error of judgement.
Ms Oum was appointed chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board in October 2021 - four months before the complaint was lodged against her.
A month after the findings were published, in October 2022, she stepped down as chair of the Birmingham and Solihull mental health trust.
The BBC has been unable to obtain a response from Ms Oum. Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board said it was a matter for NHS England and not in its remit to comment.
NHS England said Ms Oum had been appointed "following a comprehensive recruitment process, part of which is a series of checks to ensure that candidates meet our internal criteria under the fit and proper persons requirements".
"We are aware of the investigation referred to and are reviewing whether any further action is appropriate," a spokesperson said.
