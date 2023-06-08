Coventry Caribbean centre threatened by student flats plan
A Caribbean centre has complained it might have to close if a seven-storey student accommodation block is built next door.
Colin Bell, the chair of the Coventry Caribbean Association, said the centre needed be open until early in the morning and often played loud music.
He feared noise complaints from people in the proposed flats, could restrict its ability to function.
The Caribbean centre has objected to the plans and submitted a petition.
Mr Bell said the building, which opened in 1983, was "very precious" to the Caribbean community in the city and was the only gathering place of its type.
But he said it was essential to its customers that they are able to express their culture and he said that was "sometimes with loud reggae music" until up to 06:00.
"All we need is a few complaints here and there and it affects our licence, our ability to function," he said.
A planning application has been received by the council for 66 student rooms over seven floors, on the site of a former showroom.
Mr Bell said when he saw the plans he was shocked and believed the flats would also block the Caribbean centre in and affect its sunlight.
Diversity
Seyi Agbolla, the councillor who represents Binley and Willenhall, said: "The one thing that makes Coventry a great city is our diversity."
He also feared the flats would affect the ability of the Caribbean centre to function and said it was "imperative we preserve every community group".
The planning application said the building would be "a significant opportunity for redevelopment close to the expanding campus of Coventry University and the city centre."
It also said it would bring "vitality to a currently under-occupied part of the city".
Council objections
The city council said its Environmental Protection team have objected to the current proposals and had asked for more information about the likely impact on the Caribbean centre.
It said it had also raised concerns about the height of the proposed building and was awaiting revised plans, showing a smaller scheme.
It added: "If the applicants can't address the concerns of the Caribbean Club the application will be recommended for refusal."
