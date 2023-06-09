Community pride urged in Canley ahead of colourful parade
A community is being urged to show pride in their area and be colourful for a parade this weekend.
The Canley Parade, held annually since 2021, will be take place in Coventry on Saturday from 11:00 BST.
Members of schools, churches, community groups and care home residents will take part, organisers said.
"It gives the entire community a chance to come together, show their pride in Canley," Gemma Wright, from Warwick Arts Centre, said.
The parade will run from Canley Community Church to finish at Prior Deram Park at 12:30 BST.
Spectators and visitors will then be welcomed to an afternoon of free activities named the Canley Big Lunch, Ms Wright added.
This year's theme is "proud as a peacock" with a colourful procession promised, she said.
The event is part of a collaboration in the area called Playing Out between the arts centre and Canley residents.
