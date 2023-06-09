Historic Coventry street transformed as film crews descend
A street in Coventry city centre has been given an historical makeover while it is used for filming.
Empty units on Hay Lane have been painted to look like an old-fashioned parade including an antiques shop, book shop and newsagents.
Filming for the mystery TV series is due to resume on Monday and continue until Wednesday.
Vintage vehicles including an old London bus were also spotted in the city centre for the production.
Parking was suspended on nearby Pepper Street when filming started on Thursday to allow for technical equipment to be used.
The filming comes hot on the heels of other productions in Coventry including Phoenix Rise and Sir Lenny Henry's drama, Three Little Birds.
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is also working on a BBC drama exploring the two-tone scene in the city, called This Town.
