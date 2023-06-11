Witness appeal after man dies in Lapworth collision
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when his car left the carriageway and collided with a sign.
Emergency services were called to the B4439 Old Warwick Road, between Lapworth and Hockley Heath, at about 16:15 BST on 5 June.
A man in his 70s, the single occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Warwickshire Police said.
The driver's next of kin has also been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.