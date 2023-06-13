Accessible sensory art installation set for Leamington Spa park
A free sensory installation will be placed in a Warwickshire park in the summer in a bid to make art accessible to all.
Artist Julia Snowdin's Summer Spot at Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa, will be available from 17 July.
She has collaborated with local Evergreen School in Warwick, running a series of workshops to encourage children to think about art.
The piece has been designed with the reachability of wheelchairs in mind.
"I create unexpected and unimaginable spaces for communities, families, friends and strangers to come together for a shared experience and to leave with a story," said the artist.
"There just aren't enough cultural offerings around that are accessible to everyone."
The exhibits will be open seven days a week until 3 September.
