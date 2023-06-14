HS2 works in Warwickshire to close M6 and M42 overnight

Stretches of the M6 and M42 in Warwickshire will close overnight

Motorists have been warned to plan their journeys ahead of overnight road closures.

The M6 northbound carriageway will be closed from 14 to 19 June from 21:00 to 05:00 BST from Junction 4 for Coleshill to Junction 4a for Water Orton in Warwickshire.

The M42 northbound will also be closed at Junction 7 on to the M6 between the same time and dates.

It is to allow HS2 to install a temporary safety barrier.

Drivers wishing to exit the M42 on to the northbound carriageway of the M6 will be directed up to junction 9 of the M42 then back down the southbound carriageway of the M42, exiting at junction 8 back on to the M6 northbound.

Northbound traffic on the M6 will be directed to exit at junction 4 on to the A446 to junction 9 of the M42.

