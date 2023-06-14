Driver pulled from burning car before arrest in Coventry
- Published
A driver has been pulled from a vehicle after crashing into a house and telegraph pole, said police.
Emergency services were called to Alderminster Road, in Coventry, where a car was engulfed in flames, shortly before 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
The driver was treated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, West Midlands Police said.
He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.
The force said officers were called to the road at its junction with Ladbrook Road.
West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service helped police officers with the incident.
No-one else was hurt.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.