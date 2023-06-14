Teachers at Coventry private schools strike in row over pay
Teachers at two private schools in Coventry are taking part in strike action in a dispute over pay.
Staff at the Coventry School Foundation say the latest offer represents a real-term pay cut after they previously accepted a below-inflation deal.
The NASUWT union said teachers had had a 2.75% rise this year and a 5% offer for 2023/24 was another pay cut when compared to the rate of inflation.
The foundation has been contacted by the BBC for a response.
It manages Bablake and King Henry VIII schools in the city.
'Most important asset'
Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said colleagues in the state sector had already received a 5% pay award and the foundation had also increased school fees by 11%.
"At a time when the cost of living crisis shows no signs of abating, it is unacceptable that hard working teachers are being expected to accept such significant real terms cuts in their pay," he said. "There is no evidence that a fair and decent pay award is unaffordable for the Foundation.
"The employer needs to recognise that its staff are its most important asset and start investing in them."
The union members will be on strike on Wednesday and Thursday with further action planned later in June, the NASUWT said.
