The Sky Blues fan buying season tickets for others
A Coventry City fan has raised more than £50,000 to buy season tickets for supporters who struggle to afford them.
Simon Miller from Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Warwickshire, said he was inspired to set up the fund - now in its sixth season - by memories of match days with his son.
He began collecting donations in 2018, raising £2,000 in the first season.
Recipients are identified via the fan community who nominate those who would benefit from an adult and child ticket.
"Football isn't always the cheapest but I just wanted to help others," Mr Miller said.
Under the scheme, fans pledge sums each year, with some who have previously benefitted now in a position to give back.
One contribution of £2,000 for the forthcoming 2023/24 season came from a golf day held in memory of a Sky Blues fan who died in 2017.
With donations amassing more than £12,700 for next term, Mr Miller is hopeful he will be in a position to help up to 50 families.
"There's just something truly special about the City [fan] base and the people who don't follow [the club] but donate as well," he told BBC CWR.
"It truly is phenomenal - I am grateful to everyone who does find time to [help]."
Mr Miller said he had only met one fan who had benefitted from his scheme, and, after registering beneficiaries for their tickets, preferred to stand back.
"It's nice just to sit there and enjoy the game and know that there'll be lots of others doing that through the help of many others," he said.
