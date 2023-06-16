Warwickshire's Sophie Turner 'delighted' to be home to film drama
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she is "delighted to be home" as she films a new drama in Coventry.
Empty shops on Hay Lane have been transformed into a 1980s parade, sparking people's curiosity on social media.
On Thursday it was revealed filming was for a six-part ITVX series titled Joan, about a notorious jewel thief.
Turner, who grew up near Leamington Spa, rose to global fame after being cast as Sansa Stark.
The 27-year-old attended Warwick schools and the town's Playbox Theatre company from a young age.
Her later roles include Jean Grey in the rebooted X-Men franchise and a scene-stealing cameo in teen flick Do Revenge.
"I'm so delighted to be home in the area I know and love so well," she said.
Speaking after Joan was announced last year, Turner said: "I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to screen.
"She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname, The Godmother."
Filming for the show started in Herne Bay last month and will continue at locations in Birmingham and the Midlands this summer.
The shoot at Hay Lane began on 8 June and ended on Thursday.
Passers-by gathered to watch as filming took place in the sunshine, though most of the action was inside a unit designed to look like an antiques store.
Production teams gave the cobbled street a vintage makeover, while old cars and even a bus were also seen around the area.
