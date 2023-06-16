Stratford-upon-Avon menopause doctor says hormone scam endangers women's health
A menopause doctor says scammers using her name to illegally sell testosterone online are damaging women's health.
Dr Louise Newson, who founded Newson Health, has warned patients a website has stolen her brand and logo and is selling the sex hormone unlawfully.
"We do not sell medication directly to anyone online," she adds.
Testosterone is illegal to sell or supply without a prescription from a health professional and currently unlicensed in the UK for use by women.
However, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends it can be considered as a supplement for menopausal woman to treat low sexual desire if HRT alone is not effective.
The hormone can be prescribed off-label if it is deemed in the best interest of the patient.
Dr Newson, whose private clinics operate in Stratford-upon-Avon, London, Southampton and Bournemouth, said medication was only prescribed after a consultation with a clinician.
"As far as we are aware no Newson Health patients have fallen victim to this scam and we sincerely hope this remains the case," she said.
The practice is working with relevant organisations to have the fraudulent website taken down, she added.
The effectiveness of testosterone as a menopause treatment is currently being analysed by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) ahead of an update to NICE guidelines later this year.
Dr Newson believes supplementing with the hormone can improve energy, sleep and brain fog, but urges women to discuss the treatment with a medical professional.
"It is completely safe and a hormone that women naturally create. It can be a challenge to get it on the NHS, but hopefully this will change soon," she said.
The specialist, who also runs an educational website, app and charity, and is a member of a government menopause taskforce, has previously been accused of overprescribing HRT.
But she stresses her clinics prioritise patient health and safety and practise an individualised approach.
"There is no reliable clinical evidence available that indicates proof of harm caused by different doses of HRT prescribed," she said.
"And a huge amount of data from clinical experience as the UK's largest menopause clinic supports the benefits of different doses."
